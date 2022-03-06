Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in February

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MSBHF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.61. 1,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

