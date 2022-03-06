Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KWAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Kingswood Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,293,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 240,377 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

