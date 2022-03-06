Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 164,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,277. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $473.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.