$3.78 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $17.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TDG traded down $21.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $633.06. 510,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,365. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $638.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,093,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.