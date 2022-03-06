AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. 199,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $298.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.16. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AXT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AXT by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

