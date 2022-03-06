Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,655 shares of company stock worth $727,691. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 120,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. 1,106,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.32%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

