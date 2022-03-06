Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.15

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $800.45 million and approximately $31.03 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00188680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00026289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00345526 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00054369 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

