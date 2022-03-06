Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0465 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $10,843.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,833,626 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.