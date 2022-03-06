Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.02. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $19.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after buying an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after buying an additional 257,926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,138,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. 1,066,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

