Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $19.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,442.28. The company had a trading volume of 190,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,019. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,527.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,709.54.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

