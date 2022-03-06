Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Declines By 30.2%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Livewire Ergogenics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,137. Livewire Ergogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Livewire Ergogenics alerts:

About Livewire Ergogenics (Get Rating)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.