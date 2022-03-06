Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.4 days.

OTCMKTS KHTRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.