GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.50.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $140.40 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.