Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

