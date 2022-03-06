$4.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.76. The stock had a trading volume of 661,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.45. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

