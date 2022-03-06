Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 44.7% in February

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the January 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TEI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 212,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,963. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $84,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.