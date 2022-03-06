Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Drops By 41.8%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.

OTCMKTS HKMPF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HKMPF shares. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,469.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

