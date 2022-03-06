Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declines By 42.7%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IGR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 323,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

