$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.92. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW traded down $15.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

