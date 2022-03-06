Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the highest is $3.54. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $15.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.33. 706,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,447. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

