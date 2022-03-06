Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $10.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $10.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.02 and the highest is $10.99. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $18.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $39.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.52 to $43.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $40.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.79 to $45.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.67. 3,293,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $316.46 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

