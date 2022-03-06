YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NYSE YETI traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $60.31. 1,221,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in YETI by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in YETI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in YETI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

