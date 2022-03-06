EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.580-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $14.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $195.01 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.74. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $540.70.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,773,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $9,428,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.