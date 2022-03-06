International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will report $14.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 billion and the lowest is $13.67 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $63.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.24 billion to $75.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.62. 4,402,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,147. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 38,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

