Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.64.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $18.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $468.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,735. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $295.16 and a 1 year high of $472.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.84 and its 200 day moving average is $377.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

