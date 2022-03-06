Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in February

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($150.56) to €126.00 ($141.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

OTCMKTS DUAVF traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.92. 92 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.