Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Expands By 46.5%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

EVTZF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

