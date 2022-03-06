Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.

BAX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,526. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.