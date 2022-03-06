$0.83 EPS Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. Southern posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,514,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

