Financial Survey: Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) vs. Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 1 2 6 0 2.56

Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus target price of $11.65, indicating a potential upside of 97.12%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 11.08 $5.71 million $0.18 20.22 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.80 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -59.10

Alvopetro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.28% 8.63% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01%

Volatility and Risk

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

