Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 105.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 337.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.07. 1,403,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.