WAX (WAXP) Price Up 0% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $560.33 million and $24.42 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,862,901,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,669,553 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAXPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.