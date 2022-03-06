ReddCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41,121.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and $41,121.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.46 or 0.99979142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00225870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00142361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00265467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00031023 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

