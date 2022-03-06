Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.10. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FL stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

