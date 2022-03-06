Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.0 days.

SAUHF traded down $81.00 on Friday, hitting $1,533.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,742.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,937.13. Straumann has a 12 month low of $1,123.95 and a 12 month high of $2,301.21.

Get Straumann alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.