Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Decreases By 31.9%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

About Braveheart Resources (Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

