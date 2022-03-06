Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Decreases By 31.9%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Braveheart Resources stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
