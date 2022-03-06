Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Prosegur Cash has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.72.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile (Get Rating)
