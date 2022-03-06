Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 752,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,550. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 321,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

