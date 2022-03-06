Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

EW stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,968. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

