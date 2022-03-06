Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.

SEE stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $3,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

