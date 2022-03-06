Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 30.7% in February

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 57,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

