$619.85 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will report $619.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.80 million and the highest is $629.03 million. DexCom posted sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,504 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,104. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 136.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.75, a P/E/G ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

