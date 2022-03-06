Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $220.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $928.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $948.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $973.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. 68,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $114.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

