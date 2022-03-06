$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $5.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $48.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NRIX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 199,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.82. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.