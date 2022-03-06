$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $5.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $48.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NRIX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 199,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.82. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

