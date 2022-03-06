Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,814.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $23.83 or 0.00060832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $61,814.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.09 or 0.06733266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,990.00 or 0.99552974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048258 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 373,388 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

