Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 366,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

ARGO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 175,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

