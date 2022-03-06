Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.

BAX traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

