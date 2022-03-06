Splinterlands Market Cap Achieves $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.88 or 0.06723222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,949.11 or 0.99723978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048193 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

