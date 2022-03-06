Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will report $278.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $258.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

