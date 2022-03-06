EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will announce $5.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $6.37 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year sales of $20.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVgo.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVGO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 3,132,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,046. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

